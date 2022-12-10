Sisters of Providence hosts Christmas fun at the Woods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence hosted Christmas Fun at the Woods to spread some more holiday cheer and fun.
This year's theme was "Over the River and to the Woods.” Children and their families enjoyed hayrides, sing-a-longs, cookie decorating, face painting, and Santa visits.
Visitors could also catch a glimpse of a nativity scene set up in Providence Hall's window and Father Dan's Snow Village display.
The Co-director of the Providence Spirituality and Conference Center at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College, Sister Paula Damiano, says that it is important to keep the Christmas spirit alive.
"We've really tried to combine the holiday with the holy day. We have all these fun things for the kids, but we also want them to see all the nativity sets. We want them to remember why we celebrate this holiday,” Sister Damiano said.