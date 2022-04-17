 Skip to main content
Sisters of Providence hosts annual Easter Brunch

  • Updated
  • 0
Easter Brunch

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is getting the community together in a meaningful way. This is all part of the sisters' annual Easter brunch celebration!

"Easter is the time of new life and I think right now the world is hoping for new life especially after COVID-19," Sister Jan Craven, said. "They want to experience something they haven't experienced in the last two years. They're anxious to get out and about, and the resurrection [of Jesus] is a good place to start."

Hundreds of locals came together to celebrate today at O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall. The brunch featured roasted leg of lamb, smoked salmon, eggs benedict, and a variety of desserts.

Craven says this was the perfect opportunity to get the community together and make lasting memories.

"Brunch and eating together and sharing a meal is what it is all about," Sister Jan Craven, said. "Memories are shared, families come together that haven't seen each other for a long time, and this is a meeting place. They go home with a good memory."

