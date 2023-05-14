Sisters of Providence host annual Mother's Day brunch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several local families celebrated the women in their lives today!
For many families, a Mother's Day brunch is a time-honored tradition.
The Sisters of Providence invited moms to its annual Mother's Day brunch Sunday.
Lots of women were able to enjoy some good food and even better company with their families.
One mom in attendance said she always knew she wanted to be a mom.
"That's what gives us life, and love and teaches us everything," Desire Burkle said. "It's just all about family together today and everyone celebrating our mom."