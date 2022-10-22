Sisters of Providence celebrates Foundation Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks of all different faiths gathered at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Church on Saturday.
The Sisters of Providence celebrated its Foundation Day! It was at the Church of the Immaculate Conception.
Sisters, associates and friends came out in waves to recognize their heritage.
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin is the Foundress of the Sisters of Providence. She and five companions first set foot on the campus on Oct. 22, 1840.
All they came across was a log cabin.
"What we're celebrating today is that they persevered. They didn't go home. They persevered for the sake of the mission. The mission was to educate women and to take care of the sick poor," Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said.
The sister says the mission remains the same today.