Sisters of Providence celebrate International Rivers Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sisters of Providence ended Catholic Sisters Week on a high note!
Monday, March 14th was International Rivers Day, and the sisters celebrated by blessing the Wabash River.
Busloads of sisters gathered by the river to thank God for its beauty and nourishment.
Seventy-two percent of Indiana counties rely on the Wabash River for their drinking water.
Sister Mary Montgomery says this day is celebrated by sisters all over the nation...
"We thought it feeds us, it helps with the soils, etc. and we need to work at keeping it healthy."
This is the first of many years that the sisters plan on celebrating this day.