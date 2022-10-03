Sisters of Providence celebrate Feast Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for of celebration for the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
The religious organization is celebrating the Feast Day of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.
Feast Day is a time dedicated to commemorating the lives of saints or specific events.
The school honored Saint Mother Theodore Guerin with a mass in the Church of Immaculate Conception.
She was the founder of the Sisters of Providence and is considered "a pioneer for Indiana.
"You know it's not everybody who can say they're walking in the footsteps of a saint. And yet that's what we proclaim today, that we have the honor and privilege, the blessing of her life to kind of spur us on," Sister Dawn Tomaszewski said.