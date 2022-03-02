Sister Barbara Battista speaks on the importance of prayer amongst trying times in Ukraine

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More religious groups across the Wabash Valley are also condemning the violence in Ukraine.
You at home can attend a vigil focused on praying for Ukrainians Wednesday night.
The vigil will be held at 7 p.m.
It will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in West Terre Haute.
The Sister's are inviting anyone and everyone to join them for a 30-minute prayer session.
If you can not make it to the church, you can also join online.
