Simple ways you can minimize food waste at home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know an estimated one third of all the food produced in the world goes to waste?
It sounds shocking, but it is true. That's according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Not only is wasted food a humanitarian concern, but its also an environmental one. One local expert explains why.
The holiday season brings a lot of good eats to the table, but not everything makes it to your plate. A lot of times it ends up in the landfill.
Shikha Bhattacharyya is the Executive Director for ReTHink Inc. in Terre Haute.
She says chemical reactions start to take place in the landfill. The result is methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gasses.
"When we release a lot of methane in the environment, then we are contributing to the problem of global warming," Bhattacharyya said.
She says methane adds more heat to the environment resulting in higher average temperatures globally.
However, there is some good news. There are ways you can help fight this at home.
"Tips are really simple...cook only as much as you're going to eat, or freeze your leftovers, or compost."
You can add some flare to your recipes with blended ripe fruits and veggies.
Now, composting is easier than you might think, and you can do it in the comfort of your backyard.
All you have to do is dig a 4x4 ft. hole, put your food scraps in, cover it with leaves, and then give it a turn every now and again. Any raw food is fair game, but try and avoid meat. It can cause an odor.
Bhattacharyya says composting also contributes to the quality of the food we consume because you are putting nutrients back into the soil.
"When we grow food now versus when we grew food 50 or 100 years ago, there is a distinct difference in the amount of nutrients."
She believes climate change is an urgent world-wide issue that is not going away.
"This is the only place we have to live. If we run out of good oxygen, good water, what are we going do?"
