Silver Alert issued for missing Putnam County woman cancelled

Officials have cancelled the Silver Alert for 91-year-old Juanita Austin. Dispatchers told News 10 Austin was found conscious and was getting checked over by EMS.
See the original story below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Putnam County need your help finding a missing woman.
State officials have issued a Silver Alert for 91-year-old Juanita Austin. She is described as 5'5" and weighing 140 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.
Austin was last seen wearing a teal short-sleeved shirt, checkered shorts and white tennis shoes.
She's from Greencastle. She was last seen on Monday night around 8 p.m. Austin is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.
If you have information on her location, call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 765-653-3211 or 911.