Silver Alert issued for missing Putnam County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Putnam County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Juanita Austin, a 91 year old white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, white hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a Teal short sleeve shirt, Checkered colored shorts, with tennis shoes.
Juanita is missing from Greencastle, Indiana which is 48 miles West of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday September 04, 2023 at 8pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Juanita, contact the Putnam County Sheriff Department at 765-653-3211 or 911.