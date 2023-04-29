Silver Alert issued for missing Parke County teen

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen.
Officials identify the teen as Gracie Reigh Erwin, a 17-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.
Gracie is missing from Rockville. She was last seen Friday morning around 9:30 a.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Gracie Reigh Erwin, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at 765-569-5413 or 911.