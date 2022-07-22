Silver Alert issued for missing man from Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Crague, a 67 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown buzzcut hair with blue eyes.
He was last seen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 8:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Stanley Crague, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661 or 911.