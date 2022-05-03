Silver Alert issued for missing Linton woman

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Linton woman.
The Linton Police Department is searching for 50-year-old Kendra Odle.
Odle was last seen on April 23 around midnight.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.
Officials say she may need medical help and could be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.