Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days including today will
lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and
upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this
week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage
through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 16.4 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Silver Alert issued for missing Linton woman

silver alert
By Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Linton woman.

The Linton Police Department is searching for 50-year-old Kendra Odle.

Odle was last seen on April 23 around midnight.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.

Officials say she may need medical help and could be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.

