Silver Alert issued for Linton woman

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 50 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.
Kendra is missing from Linton and was last seen on April 23rd at 12:30 a.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.