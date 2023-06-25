Silver alert for missing Linton woman cancelled

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A silver alert for a missing Linton woman has been called off.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Police cancelled the search for 61-year-old Kendra Odle.
The Linton Police Department says she had been missing since April 23 of this year.
Officials with ISP say her remains were found in Owen County, Indiana.
Police confirmed Odle's remains are not connected to the remains found by a hunter in Green County back in May of this year.
ISP is working with the Owen County Prosecutor's Office on this investigation.