Silver Alert declared for Knox County man

Jeffrey Frye, a 38 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Indiana (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man believed to be in extreme danger.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye.

Frye is from Vincennes, Indiana, and was last seen on Friday, June 3 at 2 p.m.

Frye is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffrey Frye, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 812-882-1502 or 911.

