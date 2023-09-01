 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silver Alert cancelled for Brazil man

  • Updated
  • 0
Bradley Schopmeyer

Bradley Schopmeyer

 By Chris Essex

State officials have cancelled the Silver Alert for Bradley Schopmeyer. 

See the original story below. 

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State officials have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Clay County man.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Bradley Schopmeyer, from Brazil. He's described as:

  • 5 feet 8 inches tall
  • 220 pounds
  • Blonde Hair
  • Blue Eyes

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts on August 30 at 11 a.m. Police believe he may require medical assistance.

If you have information on his location, call 812-446-2535 or 911.

Recommended for you