Silver Alert cancelled for Brazil man

State officials have cancelled the Silver Alert for Bradley Schopmeyer.
See the original story below.
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State officials have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Clay County man.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Bradley Schopmeyer, from Brazil. He's described as:
- 5 feet 8 inches tall
- 220 pounds
- Blonde Hair
- Blue Eyes
He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts on August 30 at 11 a.m. Police believe he may require medical assistance.
If you have information on his location, call 812-446-2535 or 911.