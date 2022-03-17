Sidewalk project planned along busy Olney roadway

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Route 130 is already a busy highway as it comes into Olney. Traffic becomes heavier as that highway traffic mixes with residents shopping at the many shops along the roadway.
All that heavy traffic can be dangerous for folks looking to travel by foot.
Olney mayor Mark Lambird said, "About five years ago, we had a series of unfortunate accidents on the 130 corridor. South of Main street."
There are no sidewalks along the busy roadway. So pedestrians have to navigate grass and rock or walk on 130. But since those accidents, Olney has been looking for a solution. Now it has one.
"We were able to find a grant from the, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation through the federal government for 800 thousand dollars," Lambird said.
The sidewalk begins just before the railroad bridge at North avenue.
It'll then run north. The project looks to take the walkway to the entrance of Olney Central College at Parker street.
"Of course, that'll be right across from the city park and the hotel and that parkside end development," Lambird said.
Grant funding will cover $800,000. However, the cost of the project was estimated before the pandemic.
"Prices were significantly cheaper. So I think, as all municipalities, everybody is really facing this pinch. I think the concern is going to be. When this goes out for bids, how much over, it might go," Lambird said.
The city hopes it is a good start to make travel along 130 safer for everyone.
"We are all aware that there is probably some more expansion that is going to have to happen. But I think that really knocks out a large portion of the corridor in a fairly heavily trafficked area," Lambird added.