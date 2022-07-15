Sick of robocalls? Here's the phone app you've been looking for

Last month, Americans received more than 7 billion robocalls. Now, there's finally a call for action to stop them.
Robocalls are phony pre-recorded messages that often try to scam people.
An app called "RoboKiller" blocks these calls.
It reported that Americans received nearly 13 billion calls about bogus car warranties last year.
RoboKiller's Giulia Porter says if you don't recognize a number, don't answer the call.
If you do answer the call and it sounds suspicious, simply hang up.
The FCC is now working on stopping these calls.