 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sick of robocalls? Here's the phone app you've been looking for

  • 0
RoboKiller
By Chris Essex

Last month, Americans received more than 7 billion robocalls. Now, there's finally a call for action to stop them.

Robocalls are phony pre-recorded messages that often try to scam people.

An app called "RoboKiller" blocks these calls.

It reported that Americans received nearly 13 billion calls about bogus car warranties last year.

RoboKiller's Giulia Porter says if you don't recognize a number, don't answer the call.

If you do answer the call and it sounds suspicious, simply hang up.

The FCC is now working on stopping these calls.

Recommended for you