Show Us Your Tree Contest is underway!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to deck the halls and put up your Christmas tree with News 10!

This year you and your Christmas tree could win a grand prize.

WTHI TV 10's "Show Us Your Contest" is back.

Here is how it works. You send us a photo of your decorated Christmas tree and viewers will vote on their favorite one.

The winner gets a $250 prize pack courtesy of Kadel's Hallmark.

You can submit your photos now. To enter, click here.

Voting officially starts on Sunday December 20th at 12:00 A.M. 

