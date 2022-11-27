Show Us Your Tree Contest is underway!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to deck the halls and put up your Christmas tree with News 10!
This year you and your Christmas tree could win a grand prize.
WTHI TV 10's "Show Us Your Contest" is back.
Here is how it works. You send us a photo of your decorated Christmas tree and viewers will vote on their favorite one.
The winner gets a $250 prize pack courtesy of Kadel's Hallmark.
You can submit your photos now. To enter, click here.
Voting officially starts on Sunday December 20th at 12:00 A.M.