Show off your barbeque skills - Pride Center in Terre Haute to host 'LGBBQ'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pride Center in Terre Haute is looking for cooks for its barbeque showdown!
The pride center is hosting an "LGBBQ" on April 9th.
This barbeque cook-off will feature pulled pork, chicken, and various meat substitute recipes.
The judges will be looking for the best barbeque in town!
All of the proceeds from this event go directly towards supporting the Pride Center's services.
"Different social and support groups to different community events and vital services for the LQBTQ+ community. So, it's really exciting to be able to have the opportunity for community building activities like our LGBBQ," Vice President Katie Lugar said.
Anyone can join in on the fun! The event will be at the Pride Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.