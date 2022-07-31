Shots fired near 19th and Walnut Streets in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is on the scene now of an ongoing and serious incident in Terre Haute.
This is in the area of 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen confirmed with News 10 that there was a shooting in this area just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Everyone is asked to avoid this area until further notice.
We have limited information at this hour, but we will continue to bring you updates as they become available.