Shoppers had the chance to find Valentine's gifts at vendors fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The day of love is right around the corner, and folks are getting in those last-minute gifts!
The Meadows Shopping Center hosted a Valentine's Day Vendor Fair today to help people find that special something!
There were over 100 different vendors to shop from. From wooden crafts to baked goods to unique book designs, organizers say it's a great way to support local businesses and maybe even spark your own creativity!
"I have a lot of people who come through and go. I think I could do that. They'll contact me and say I shopped at this place and this place and I started up my own business because of that," said event organizer, Christine Niemeyer.
This was the fifth year for the event. The next Vendor Fair is in April.