Shop local at weekend event in The Meadows

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you want to get out of the heat this weekend, check out an indoor vendor market.
The Meadows Shopping Center is hosting a summer bazaar on Saturday. There, you can find vendors of all kinds and lots of delicious food.
The vendor fair is typically held in the fall and spring. But this year, organizers thought people could use some summer positivity.
They say even if you're not there to shop, you're still sure to have a good time.
"Everybody doesn't realize when they start coming in, they see this person they haven't seen for a while. Or they run into this person or that person. So it's kind of a way to reconnect. Have some positivity and just come in and shop local," Lili Pad owner Christine Niemeyer said.
Organizers say there will be some new vendors at this weekend's market. The farmer's market will be there as well.