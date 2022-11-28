Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live.
Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping.
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop Knox County.
Residents can use the website to purchase gift cards to participating Knox County businesses.
With the holiday season in full swing, the chamber is offering a deal to those who purchase a gift card on the website this holiday season.
"You can buy a gift card and then get the same gift card for the same value," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Neal.
"So if you buy a one hundred dollar gift card, you also get a one hundred dollar gift card.
The goal of both the website and the BOGO offer is to help support local businesses.
The chamber has already added several businesses to this program and is working on adding more.
There is no cost to the business to join the program.
Several Knox County organizations including the Visitor's Bureau and Knox County Economic Development are pitching in to help with the BOGO promotion.
The Vincennes City Council is also putting fifty thousand dollars toward the program.
Neal says the gift cards are similar to a pre-paid card that is purchased online.
The gift cards can be used at any participating Knox County business.
A link to the website will be posted to the Knox County Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page later this week.