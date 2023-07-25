 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Shooting in Terre Haute leaves both victim and suspect injured

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On July 25 at around 2 a.m., Detectives and Deputies from the Vigo County Sheriff's office were called to Regional Hospital for a patient with a gunshot wound.

When they got there, Deputies found out the patient was shot at Park Place Court inside Willow Crossings Apartment.

Through the investigation police discovered the victim, who was identified as a 19-year-old man, was shot by an 18-year-old man during an altercation. It happened while meeting up for what police suspect was for illegal purposes.

Authorities found out both men were shot during the altercation and that the other man went to a different hospital for treatment.

Police have revealed one man has since been released from the hospital, but the other is still receiving treatment. His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening. There is no confirmation of identity for either men.

Recommended for you