Shooting in Terre Haute leaves both victim and suspect injured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On July 25 at around 2 a.m., Detectives and Deputies from the Vigo County Sheriff's office were called to Regional Hospital for a patient with a gunshot wound.
When they got there, Deputies found out the patient was shot at Park Place Court inside Willow Crossings Apartment.
Through the investigation police discovered the victim, who was identified as a 19-year-old man, was shot by an 18-year-old man during an altercation. It happened while meeting up for what police suspect was for illegal purposes.
Authorities found out both men were shot during the altercation and that the other man went to a different hospital for treatment.
Police have revealed one man has since been released from the hospital, but the other is still receiving treatment. His injuries are believed to be non life-threatening. There is no confirmation of identity for either men.