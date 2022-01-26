 Skip to main content
Shooting deaths of Illinois state trooper, wife ruled murder-suicide

  • 0
Trooper and woman killed

A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood of Chicago.

 By Chris Essex

CHICAGO (AP) — The shooting deaths of an off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his wife were ruled a murder-suicide Tuesday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Alvarez, 31-, of Chicago were found Monday inside a non-department issued vehicle in Chicago, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy released Tuesday found Antonio Alvarez died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said.

Amanda Alvarez, 31, died of a gunshot wound to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

Amanda Alvarez was a school teacher. Her family said the couple was having problems in their marriage and that she had told relatives she intended to leave him, WLS-TV reported.

