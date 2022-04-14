 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding
could last into next week in lower parts of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected this afternoon and early this
evening. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to around
40 mph are possible.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Shoals high school kids 'Make a Difference'

  • Updated
  • 0
Jug Rox

Jug Rox

 Editor

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Shoals High school kids were everywhere, from Outlook Park down to the ball diamonds. Seventy-five kids volunteered to be a part of the Jug Rox Make a Difference day.

Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors all helped out. The high school worked with the town of Shoals, the park board, and other organizations in the community. Those organizations helped to find out what needed help in the community.

All-day Thursday those volunteers went to work. Make a Difference day has resulted in a lot of fresh paint all over town. There were a lot of repairs and cleaning to go along with that fresh look.

Audrey Gibson is the mastermind behind make a difference day. She says it gives students a chance to get out and be a part of their small

Gibson says, "Seeing myself and other staff members and students to be able to do that, it kind of makes you proud of where you're from. Once you're a jug rock you're always a jug rock. It's just a heartwarming and a good day to be a jug rock."

Recommended for you