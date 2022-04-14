Shoals high school kids 'Make a Difference'

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - Shoals High school kids were everywhere, from Outlook Park down to the ball diamonds. Seventy-five kids volunteered to be a part of the Jug Rox Make a Difference day.
Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors all helped out. The high school worked with the town of Shoals, the park board, and other organizations in the community. Those organizations helped to find out what needed help in the community.
All-day Thursday those volunteers went to work. Make a Difference day has resulted in a lot of fresh paint all over town. There were a lot of repairs and cleaning to go along with that fresh look.
Audrey Gibson is the mastermind behind make a difference day. She says it gives students a chance to get out and be a part of their small
Gibson says, "Seeing myself and other staff members and students to be able to do that, it kind of makes you proud of where you're from. Once you're a jug rock you're always a jug rock. It's just a heartwarming and a good day to be a jug rock."