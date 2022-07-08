Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, assassinated during campaign speech

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Greene County in southwestern Indiana... Northeastern Knox County in southwestern Indiana... Sullivan County in southwestern Indiana... Southern Vigo County in west central Indiana... * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Linton, Sullivan, Bloomfield, Jasonville, Worthington, Shelburn, Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Farmersburg, Dugger, Hymera, Lyons, Fairbanks, Carlisle, Sandborn, Switz City, Merom, Newberry, Vicksburg and Pleasantville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR