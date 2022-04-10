"She's not alive, she's just existing" New genes discovered for Alzheimer's disease

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100,000 Hoosiers 65 and older are suffering from Alzheimer's disease. And now, dozens of previously unknown genes were discovered for the deadly disease.
A recent international research study found 42 previously unknown genes associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers say this is a big win for studying the disease.
Officials with the Alzheimer's association say this proves research on this disease is progressing. Laura Forbes, the communication director with the association adds it's still in its beginning stages.
"The work on this is still early and you know all of the genetic samples for this study were from people of European ancestry so it's going to be really important that we validate this with a more diverse population," she said.
Deanne Bennett lives in Indiana. Her late grandmother and two late aunts all suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Now her mother and brother have it. She says this research shows they're getting closer to the solution.
"There is hope," Bennett said. "We all wonder what our risk is and what our chances are for getting Alzheimer's and what we can do about it to prevent ourselves from getting Alzheimer's. It gives me hope that they've expanded it so far."
With most of her family having the disease she adds it's just a matter of time before she too gets it.
"I don't want to live the way my mother is living," she said. "Not at all. She's not alive, she's just existing, her body is existing and her brain is gone. Nobody should have to live this way."
Forbes says the genetics of Alzheimer's disease are risk genes and deterministic genes. The ones recently discovered are risk genes and that doesn't equate to a death sentence.
"Increase the risk of developing the disease but it doesn't necessarily mean the person will develop the disease," she said. "Deterministic genes on the other hand virtually guarantee that that person will develop Alzheimer's disease however that accounts for 1% or less of all the cases worldwide."
