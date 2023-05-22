Sheriff's Shootout Golf Classic raises more than $81,000

The Hamilton Center Foundation helped double the impact of the money raised during this year's 32nd annual Sheriff's Shootout Golf Classic.
The event, which supports mental health resources for local children, took place on May 12 at Rea Park golf course.
More than $40,000 was raised through the event. The Hamilton Center Foundation announced that it would match that amount, bringing the total raised to more than $81,000.
The Sheriff's Shootout Golf Classic include more than 120 organizations and 60 teams