Sheriffs extend application deadline for Law Enforcement Youth Academy

High schoolers interested in law enforcement careers now have seven additional days to register for a free, weeklong leadership academy.
It will be hosted July 10-14. Applications should be completed and returned to the Parke County Sheriffs' Office no later than July 7.
Students, parents or guardians can pick up detailed information during regular business hours at the Parke County Sheriffs' Office, 458 Strawberry Rd., Rockville, Ind.
There is no fee for students to attend the academy, but an athletic physical is required of all participants.
Twenty-four student leaders will be selected from applicants representing Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vigo and Vermillion counties.
They will receive free room and board from ISYR for the week and attend sessions at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State University, Terre Haute Police Department and Brazil Fire Department.
Additional counties and students will be invited to participate in future years as more privately funded facilities and amenities are completed.
For more information, call ISYR at 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.