Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Sheriffs extend application deadline for Law Enforcement Youth Academy

High schoolers interested in law enforcement careers now have seven additional days to register for a free, weeklong leadership academy.

It will be hosted July 10-14. Applications should be completed and returned to the Parke County Sheriffs' Office no later than July 7.

Students, parents or guardians can pick up detailed information during regular business hours at the Parke County Sheriffs' Office, 458 Strawberry Rd., Rockville, Ind.

There is no fee for students to attend the academy, but an athletic physical is required of all participants.

Twenty-four student leaders will be selected from applicants representing Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vigo and Vermillion counties.

They will receive free room and board from ISYR for the week and attend sessions at the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State University, Terre Haute Police Department and Brazil Fire Department.

Additional counties and students will be invited to participate in future years as more privately funded facilities and amenities are completed.

For more information, call ISYR at 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or write to ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.

