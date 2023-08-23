 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sheriff Plasse receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

  • Updated
  • 0
Plasse receives Sagamore of the Wabash Award

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award by State Senator Jon Ford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Vigo County's law enforcement leaders has received the state's highest honor.

Sheriff John Plasse was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award Wednesday by State Senator Jon Ford.

Plasse has served as Vigo County Sheriff since 2019. He also served in the Terre Haute Police Department for 33 years and spent more than 30 years in the Indiana Army National Guard.

While he has watched dozens of people receive this honor over the years, Plasse never imagined he would one day be a recipient.

"To be recognized by your state, your community for what you do and the job that I love doing for 38 years it's just a tremendous honor and I couldn't be more thankful for it," Plasse said.

The Sagamore Award was created by Gov. Ralph Gates in the 1940s. The term "sagamore" was used by American Indian tribes to describe a great man among the tribe that the chief would trust for advice and wisdom.

Recommended for you