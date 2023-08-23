Sheriff Plasse receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Vigo County's law enforcement leaders has received the state's highest honor.
Sheriff John Plasse was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award Wednesday by State Senator Jon Ford.
Plasse has served as Vigo County Sheriff since 2019. He also served in the Terre Haute Police Department for 33 years and spent more than 30 years in the Indiana Army National Guard.
While he has watched dozens of people receive this honor over the years, Plasse never imagined he would one day be a recipient.
"To be recognized by your state, your community for what you do and the job that I love doing for 38 years it's just a tremendous honor and I couldn't be more thankful for it," Plasse said.
The Sagamore Award was created by Gov. Ralph Gates in the 1940s. The term "sagamore" was used by American Indian tribes to describe a great man among the tribe that the chief would trust for advice and wisdom.