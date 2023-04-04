Shelburn tornado sirens back up and running

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
late morning into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shelburn tornado sirens back up and running

  • Updated
  • 0
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday's tornado left hundreds in Sullivan county without a home. Many people were able tot take shelter before the storm hit thanks to their local tornado siren. 

That was not the case in Shelburn. 

The town's tornado siren was broke and unable to alert those in the town of a possible tornado. Rose Bender lives in Shelburn and she says the siren is something the people in the area need.

"I guess the best take I can say as far as a community in general...we have to have the siren," she said. "We have to, whatever we have to do." 

According to town council president Jesse Kasinger, the siren was being worked on throughout all of last week and he was aware that it was shut down. Since then, work has continued to fix the siren. After multiple test runs, Kasinger says it is back up and running. 

"The fire chief was working on it before Friday's incident," he said. "Now it is up, it is fixed, and it is working. He tested it a couple of times and I heard it myself." 

Kasinger mentioned it was important to have the siren fixed as soon as possible in case there is another round of severe weather in the future. 

"It is up and it is fixed," he said. "We got some bad weather coming in that they predict, but I hope we don't ever have to use it. But if we do, we are ready." 

Bender spoke on the importance of making sure the tornado siren is working when they need it most. 

"At least you can protect yourself as best as possible," she said. "If you do not have that warning you cannot save your life and you may as well just stand outside." 

