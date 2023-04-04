Shelburn tornado sirens back up and running

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday's tornado left hundreds in Sullivan county without a home. Many people were able tot take shelter before the storm hit thanks to their local tornado siren.
That was not the case in Shelburn.
The town's tornado siren was broke and unable to alert those in the town of a possible tornado. Rose Bender lives in Shelburn and she says the siren is something the people in the area need.
"I guess the best take I can say as far as a community in general...we have to have the siren," she said. "We have to, whatever we have to do."
According to town council president Jesse Kasinger, the siren was being worked on throughout all of last week and he was aware that it was shut down. Since then, work has continued to fix the siren. After multiple test runs, Kasinger says it is back up and running.
"The fire chief was working on it before Friday's incident," he said. "Now it is up, it is fixed, and it is working. He tested it a couple of times and I heard it myself."
Kasinger mentioned it was important to have the siren fixed as soon as possible in case there is another round of severe weather in the future.
"It is up and it is fixed," he said. "We got some bad weather coming in that they predict, but I hope we don't ever have to use it. But if we do, we are ready."
Bender spoke on the importance of making sure the tornado siren is working when they need it most.
"At least you can protect yourself as best as possible," she said. "If you do not have that warning you cannot save your life and you may as well just stand outside."