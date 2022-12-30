 Skip to main content
Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop

Edward D. Beegle
By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop.

It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North.

Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn. 

While searching his car, police said they found around a pound of meth and precursors to make more. 

Beagle was charged with the following: 

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine over 5 grams, Felony 5
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 5
  • Possession of Precursors to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Felony 6

