Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop.
It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North.
Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn.
While searching his car, police said they found around a pound of meth and precursors to make more.
Beagle was charged with the following:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine over 5 grams, Felony 5
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 5
- Possession of Precursors to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Felony 6