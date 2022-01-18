'She will never be forgotten' - Chloe Carroll Memorial Fund launches at the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 15-year-old Chloe Carroll was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. You may recall seeing "Justice for Chloe Carroll" signs all around town -- in front yards, on business lots, and even on billboards.
The Carroll family says that's a testament to the strong impact she made on the community in a very short amount of time.
Chloe's family describes her as the kindest soul, loved by everyone -- a caretaker by nature, especially when it came to animals.
"She had rabbits and chickens and cats and dogs. The dogs played with the rabbits, and they swam with her. She just loved animals from day one pretty much," close relative Darla Hopper said.
Chloe had dreams of becoming a veterinarian -- providing medical care and affection to animals in need. That's what inspired her family to partner with the Terre Haute Humane Society in her honor.
On Tuesday, a check for $3,500 was presented to the shelter through the "Chloe Carroll Memorial Fund."
All of the proceeds from the sales of the 'Justice for Chloe Carroll' signs made up this fund. It will be used for emergency medical situations.
Executive Director, Charles Brown, tells News 10 that thousands of animals a year are brought to the shelter in critical condition. Whether it be heartworms, malnourishment, or broken bones.
"They need extra medical attention. This fund will allow us to provide that extra medical attention, giving those pets a second chance at living a long and healthy life," Brown said.
Chloe looked forward to her visits to the shelter. She felt at home in the presence of all of the animals.
Her family says a lot has changed since that unimaginable day nearly 6 months ago. Although she isn't here with them now, this fund will help keep her memory alive forever.
"It changes everything every day. She's in all of our thoughts every moment of every day, and she will never be forgotten," Hopper said.
If you would like to donate to the fund you can visit the Terre Haute Humane Society's website.
The family has plans for more fundraising opportunities in the spring of 2022.
We will continue to keep you updated as the information for those events becomes available.