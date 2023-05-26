"She just had this air about her..." First female flight attendant remembered by co-worker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute is home to many history-makers. At one time, that included the first female flight attendant.
Ellen Church was born in 1904 and dreamed of becoming a pilot, but this was a job not open to women at the time. Instead, she broke barriers by becoming the first female flight attendant in May 1930.
Unfortunately, an injury made her fall back on her nursing training, which led her to Terre Haute. This is where she crossed paths with local Lois Kirchoff.
"We became good friends," Kirchoff said. "I think as well as employees."
When Church joined Union Hospital as an administrator in the 1950s, Kirchoff was eventually hired as her secretary. Her duties included serving guests, meeting visitors, and giving Miss Church her wake-up call at 7 A.M.
Kirchoff said she was always in awe of Church and how she led those around her.
"She just had this air about her," Kirchoff said. "That she knew what she wanted. She knew and had the authority to talk to the doctors male and female."
Kirchoff only worked for Church for a year and a half. She left the job after becoming pregnant with her second child. But, her time spent with church taught her an important message that she still remembers to this day.
"If she could do it, I could do it," she said. "If I wanted to, I could've done what she had done."
Kirchoff also said she hopes someday someone will write a book about Church and her accomplishments.