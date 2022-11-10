"Share Your Thanksgiving" - Proving Thanksgiving meals for local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have been making donations today for the 34th annual "Share Your Thanksgiving" food drive.
"News 10" partnered-up with "Terre Haute Catholic Charities" to collect food and monetary donations for our neighbors in need.
The goal is to help catholic charities continue its mission of providing Thanksgiving meals for local families.
People have been driving up and donating food and money here at the studio and in several other locations.
Pat Pounds is a local donor who shared his thanksgiving here earlier today. He says he donates every year because he thinks it's important to support those in need.
"If you got extra, you should share it. For those who don't, we support this. We support Vigo County and Parke County. We like to give back to the community," said Pounds.
With food prices so high, the Development Manager at Catholic Charities says many families need an extra hand this year. Donations help make sure every family's holiday is extra special.
"For a lot of families, it's a difference between are they gonna have the extra to do anything special holiday meal around the dinner table or maybe pay utility bills," said Murphy.
Pounds says he has seen families in the community struggle. Which is why he urges more people to donate.
"I drove a school bus for 28 years for Vigo County, and I've seen it every day. It's been in this county and this state, really the whole country. It really makes you feel good if you can help one of them kids, even just today," said Pounds.
You can donate at Catholic Charities Food bank. That's at 430 n 14th 1/2 St. in Terre Haute.
Donations from "Share Your Thanksgiving" will be passed out at the November break and produce market. That is happening November 19th from 9-11.