Shane Meehan could face death penalty if convicted for THPD Detective Greg Ferency's murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A federal grand jury in Indianapolis has indicted the man accused of ambushing and killing a Terre Haute police detective last year.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment for 45-year-old Shane Meehan.

Meehan is accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency on July 7 of last year.

According to court documents, Meehan drove his truck to the gate of the FBI resident agency building in Terre Haute.

Meehan got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail toward the building. A short time later, Ferency walked out of the FBI building and was confronted by Meehan, who was holding a firearm.

Meehan allegedly shot Ferency, who died of his injuries.

Meehan was arrested the same day at Regional Hospital on the city's southside.

The DOJ says the murder and firearms charges are capital-eligible offenses, punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.

"This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others," said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. "We continue to mourn Greg's tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability."