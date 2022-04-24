"Shall We Gather" - Spring Choral Concert brings community together

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - They say April showers bring May flowers, but with a rainy weekend like this, it's also a great time to bring music to life with a spring concert!
On Sunday, several choirs from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College came together in song.
This was all part of the "Shall We Gather" spring choral concert. Musicians from the College Chorale, Madrigals, and the Woods Vocal Ensemble all came to sing and celebrate spring!
They say now is the perfect time to bring the beauty of song to life and connect with the community.