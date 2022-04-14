 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sexual assault victims are getting more resources thanks to a grant

Sexual assault linked to later brain damage in women, study finds

Stop sexual harassment and violence against women, rape and sexual abuse concept, The concept of stopping violence against women and rape. International Women's Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Victims of sexual assault in Indiana are getting more resources in their recovery, thanks to a grant.

The Indiana Criminal Justice institute awarded 46 non-profits almost $3.5 million.

The money comes from federal grants.
 
The goal is to improve services for survivors of family violence and sexual assault.
 
Leaders said the pandemic impacted the help available in many cases.
 
As a result, many services began using "virtual" care options.
 
This money will help pay for some of those pandemic-related expenses. 