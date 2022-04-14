Sexual assault victims are getting more resources thanks to a grant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Victims of sexual assault in Indiana are getting more resources in their recovery, thanks to a grant.
The Indiana Criminal Justice institute awarded 46 non-profits almost $3.5 million.
The money comes from federal grants.
The goal is to improve services for survivors of family violence and sexual assault.
Leaders said the pandemic impacted the help available in many cases.
As a result, many services began using "virtual" care options.
This money will help pay for some of those pandemic-related expenses.