Severe Weather Preparedness Week: The National Weather Service is predicting above average rainfall

INDIANA (WTHI) - With spring around the corner the National Weather Service is predicting more rain than usual.
Flooding has already caused some issues this year across the Wabash Valley. Earlier this month, rivers have already overflown their banks. Those levels are back to normal, but the "National Weather Service" says
Indiana might continue to see more rainfall events.
Sam Lashley is the "meteorologist Coordination" at the "National Weather Service." He says over the past 30 years, Indiana has seen an increase in rainfall events. Rainfall events are 3 to 4 inches of rain.
Storm team 10 says we could see above-average rainfall this Spring. Usually, rain amounts start to increase as temperatures rise. Lashley says recently, Indiana is seeing more consecutive days of dry weather between the rainfall events.
"So we're alternating between low-end drought and extreme rainfall. So when that ground driess up and becomes hard, that rain falls, and it acts like concrete. It can't absorb the water; It runs off, and that leads to more flash flooding," said Lashley.
Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms that move repeatedly over time.
According to the "National Weather Service," more fatalities occur from flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames says 12 inches of moving water can move a car off the roadway. He says the best thing to do is avoid driving through moving flood streams.
Instead, he says, "Turn around, and don't drown."
If severe weather hits, the Indiana State Police would secure the area and provide necessary first aid. If there severe flash flooding, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have a water rescue team.
"I've been through the training. There has to be a rescue in the water. They have boats. They have a rope. They have the personnel to get that person adequately out of an emergency situation," said Ames.
Download the Storm Team 10 weather app to stay up date.