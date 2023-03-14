Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Statewide Tornado Drill

INDIANA (WTHI) - Tuesday, Hoosier schools are participating in a statewide tornado drill. It's part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Students are learning exactly what they need to do if a tornado strikes. Valerie Clark is a teacher at Staunton Elementary. She's teaching students how to prepare for those severe weather warnings.
When students hear an alarm at school, they immediately take action.
"They go in an orderly fashion, and then they do so in a way that we can get them quickly to a safe place. They then will face the wall and crouch down on their legs and knees and cover their head with their hands," said Clark.
Students are learning to stay away from glass and large rooms. In case of a bigger tornado event... The "National Weather Service" says there are certain places students should avoid.
"Auditoriums and gymnasiums are not safe. Most schools know that they know not to put their students there, were trying to get you to know ideally into interior bathrooms and hallways," said Sam Lashley, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
While most tornados are likely to occur from April to June, it can happen year-round. Tornados can quickly travel across large areas, with forward speeds of 30 to 60 miles per hour. The "National Weather Service" says every tornado should be treated like a threat.
"Those high-end tornados events pick up a small portion of tornados we get, but we still need to take them seriously because that is when we see the greater loss of life," said Lashley.
While it's Clarks job to teach students how to seek cover at school, she also wants to extend that knowledge for when they are at home.
"A windowless room if possible. Sometimes we talk about, again, the bathtub or into the basement, make sure that they are safe and just to make sure that they are alert and pay attention to what's going on around them," said Clark.
If you happen to be in your car when a tornado is nearby, go find shelter. As a last resort... Lie flat in your car or nearby ditch and use your hands to cover your head.