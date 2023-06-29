Severe weather moves through the Wabash Valley - leaving thousands in the dark

Storm Team 10 worked to track two rounds of severe weather that moved through the Wabash Valley on Thursday.
There are several reports of traffic lights not working properly, trees down, powerlines down and power outages all across the Wabash Valley.
Remember, if you see a stop light that is out or flashing red, treat it like a four-way stop.
According to Duke Energy's website, around 50,000 customers are without power.
