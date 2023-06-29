 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Severe weather moves through the Wabash Valley - leaving thousands in the dark

  • Updated
Storm Team 10 worked to track two rounds of severe weather that moved through the Wabash Valley on Thursday.

There are several reports of traffic lights not working properly, trees down, powerlines down and power outages all across the Wabash Valley.

Remember, if you see a stop light that is out or flashing red, treat it like a four-way stop.

Duke power outage update

According to Duke Energy's website, around 50,000 customers are without power.

June 29 - Severe Weather

