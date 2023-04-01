Severe weather kills at least six in the Wabash Valley, over a dozen hurt

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2
feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts are expected from 10
am through 1 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&
Severe weather kills at least six in the Wabash Valley, over a dozen hurt

Severe weather kills at least six in the Wabash Valley, over a dozen hurt
Sullivan County Damage

At least six people have died across the Wabash Valley after Friday night storms battered the area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Indiana State Police confirmed three people have died in Sullivan County.

State Police also said the local VFW is gone and several trees and power lines are down in the area.

Sullivan County noon update

Severe weather update from Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb

The county 911 dispatch center is also down. People needing emergency assistance need to contact Indiana State Police Dispatch Center. The number is (765) 653-4114.

Just after 9 Saturday morning, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb addressed the damage.

In a press conference, Lamb said at least 200 buildings were impacted, with 155 of those buildings in Sullivan city limits.

Several dead as storms rip through the Wabash Valley

Lamb says three or four people were pulled from the rubble. In total, Lamb says eight to 12 were hurt. 

If you are looking for a loved one, you are asked to Sullivan City Hall at 110 North Main Street.

Lamb stresses, if. you want to provide help to impacted areas, do not go out on your own. Those people are asked to go to Sullivan High School to assess what kind of assistance they can provide.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will tour the impacted areas on Saturday afternoon at 2:30. 

Sullivan County storms

 

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Officials in Crawford County, Illinois, say three people are dead, and another eight are hurt after severe weather moved through the area.

During a Saturday morning press conference, officials said 60 to 100 families were displaced.

New Hebron, the Route 1/Route 33 Junction and the Robinson Municipal Airport are some of the areas that were hardest hit by the storm.

Lincoln Trail College's Crisp Center was "destroyed," according to Chris Forde, Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information at Lincoln Trail College.

Crawford County Storm Damage

Officials said people should avoid impacted areas. At this time, they are not requesting help from citizens in the area.

News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield will continue to track storm damage in Crawford County and provide updates on air and on Facebook and Twitter