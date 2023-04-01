Severe weather kills at least six in the Wabash Valley, over a dozen hurt

At least six people have died across the Wabash Valley after Friday night storms battered the area.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
Indiana State Police confirmed three people have died in Sullivan County.
State Police also said the local VFW is gone and several trees and power lines are down in the area.
Here's a look at one of the hardest hit areas in Sullivan. Homes are leveled, trees are destroyed, and crews are here cleaning.

Photos of the damages on S. Section Street in Sullivan, IN after last nights tornado.
Local authorities are asking for everyone to avoid the entire southern part of the city and to report any information on missing persons to Sullivan City Hall. More updates to come.
The county 911 dispatch center is also down. People needing emergency assistance need to contact Indiana State Police Dispatch Center. The number is (765) 653-4114.
Just after 9 Saturday morning, Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb addressed the damage.
In a press conference, Lamb said at least 200 buildings were impacted, with 155 of those buildings in Sullivan city limits.
Lamb says three or four people were pulled from the rubble. In total, Lamb says eight to 12 were hurt.
If you are looking for a loved one, you are asked to Sullivan City Hall at 110 North Main Street.
Lamb stresses, if. you want to provide help to impacted areas, do not go out on your own. Those people are asked to go to Sullivan High School to assess what kind of assistance they can provide.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will tour the impacted areas on Saturday afternoon at 2:30.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Officials in Crawford County, Illinois, say three people are dead, and another eight are hurt after severe weather moved through the area.
A lot of damage through out Crawford county.
The Crawford County airport, New Hebron, Route 33 & Route 1 seeing a lot of damage.
I'll have a live update on News 10 This Morning starting at 8am.
During a Saturday morning press conference, officials said 60 to 100 families were displaced.
New Hebron, the Route 1/Route 33 Junction and the Robinson Municipal Airport are some of the areas that were hardest hit by the storm.
Lincoln Trail College's Crisp Center was "destroyed," according to Chris Forde, Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information at Lincoln Trail College.
Officials said people should avoid impacted areas. At this time, they are not requesting help from citizens in the area.
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield will continue to track storm damage in Crawford County and provide updates on air and on Facebook and Twitter.