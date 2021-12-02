Several Wabash Valley counties shift to orange in Indiana's COVID-19 status map

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana released its latest color-coded COVID-19 status maps, and parts of the Wabash Valley are in the orange.
The maps are based on the county's two-week metric score.
Blue is considered the least severe, followed by yellow, orange, and red. Red is the most severe.
In the Wabash Valley, Parke, Greene, Sullivan and Knox Counties are all in the yellow.
Vigo, Vermillion, Clay and Daviess Counties are in the orange.
Several counties outside of the Wabash Valley have shifted back into red status. You can see a full breakdown here.