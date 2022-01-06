Several Wabash Valley counties move into the red in updated Indiana COVID-19 maps

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River in south central Indiana. White River in southwest Indiana. Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning... the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM CST /1230 AM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday, January 16. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&