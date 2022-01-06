Several Wabash Valley counties move into the red in updated Indiana COVID-19 maps

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties have shifted into the red on Indiana's latest COVID-19 map.
Vigo, Parke, Sullivan, Knox and Putnam Counties are red.
The color-coded factors include:
- Weekly two-metric score
- Weekly cases per 100,000 residents
- Seven-day all tests positivity rate
A breakdown of the numbers
ICU Hospitalizations
Statewide numbers
Local numbers
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
Variants
Indiana still reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Delta variant, making up 83 percent of cases. Omicron, the variant credited for the current nationwide surge, accounts for 16 percent of the cases.