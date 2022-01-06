 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Several Wabash Valley counties move into the red in updated Indiana COVID-19 maps

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County and ISDH host COVID-19 test site

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several Wabash Valley counties have shifted into the red on Indiana's latest COVID-19 map. 

Vigo, Parke, Sullivan, Knox and Putnam Counties are red. 

The color-coded factors include:

  • Weekly two-metric score
  • Weekly cases per 100,000 residents
  • Seven-day all tests positivity rate

   A breakdown of the numbers

Vigo County 1 6

Vigo County COVID-19 numbers as of January 6, 2022
Sullivan Counyy 1 6

SullivanCounty COVID-19 numbers as of January 6, 2022
Knox County 1 6

Knox County COVID-19 numbers as of January 6, 2022
Putnam 1 6

Putnam County COVID-19 numbers as of January 6, 2022
Parke County 1 6

Parke County COVID-19 numbers as of January 6, 2022

ICU Hospitalizations

Statewide numbers

statewide numbers 1 6

Local numbers

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

Local numbers 1 6

Variants

Indiana still reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Delta variant, making up 83 percent of cases. Omicron, the variant credited for the current nationwide surge, accounts for 16 percent of the cases.

variants 1 6

