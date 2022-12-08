Several Wabash Valley communities to receive extra cash to improve roads

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier roads will see improvements thanks to grants through the "Community Crossings" program.
Across the Hoosier state, 229 cities, towns and communities will split a little more than $129 million in state matching funds.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced the recipients earlier this week.
Several local communities are getting money, including Terre Haute. The city is getting $1 million.
That's the maximum amount possible.
Mayor Duke Bennett says this is the first time the city has received that amount.
It'll allow the city to do more paving projects than expected.
"It helps us to do the bigger projects. The bigger streets, the multi-laned streets, things like that that's harder to do with just the local dollars we get," Bennett said.
Here's a look at what some other Wabash Valley communities are getting:
- Bicknell: $999,085
- Knox County: $356,655
- Owen County: $974,376
- Vincennes: $364,673
- Brazil: $38,570
- Vermillion County: $351,979
- Greene County: $1,000,000
The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.