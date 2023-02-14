 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 40
mph expected. Brief gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be this evening and
again tomorrow morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Several US mobile carriers suffer technical difficulties

  • 0
Several US mobile carriers experienced technical difficulties Monday night. The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront on October 14, 2022 in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer/AP/File

Several US mobile carriers experienced technical difficulties Monday night.

DownDetector, a website that tracks service problems and outages, indicated that AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Boost Mobile all experienced a spike in reports Monday night.

It was unclear if the problems were connected.

Neville Ray, president of technology for T-Mobile, tweeted late Monday that the company was "addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas."

Ray later tweeted that T-Mobile had "seen significant improvement and [is] operating at near normal levels."

It was unclear which geographical areas were affected by the issues.

AT&T, Verizon and Boost Mobile could not be immediately reached for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

