Several teens injured in Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Several teens are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County.
According to WVUT, it happened early Friday night on U.S. 50 near Robinson Road.
Police said a 17-year-old male was driving when he crossed the median, spun around, and rolled his car over.
They said at least two of the five teens in the car were thrown out.
A 15 and 17-year-old went to Daviess Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the other three teenagers were airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital.
News 10 has learned at least some of those teens were athletes at Washington High School.
